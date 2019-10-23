Conservatives hang onto Brantford/Brant, Six Nations with win

BRANTFORD – Phil McColeman has taken the Brantford-Brant riding for the Conservatives for the fourth federal election in a row. McColeman beat his closest challengers Danielle Takacs of the Liberal Party by over 6,300 votes. Third in the riding was Sabrina Sawyer of the NDP. Also on the ballet were Bob Jonkman of the Green Party, Dave Wrobel of the PPC, Jeffrey Gallagher of the VCP, and independents Leslie Bort and John Turmel McColeman was re-elected with 40.4 per cent of the votes in comparison to 2015 with 40.9 of the votes. The Brantford-Brant riding includes Six Nations and the Mississaugas of Credit First in a 886 sq. km area in southwestern Ontario. It has a population of 130,296 based on 2016 census data. Candidates (Based on 234/235 polls) Conservatives:…



