Doug Cuthand: First Nations People are still refusing to vote

Many First Nations people still refuse to vote In the 1959 election John Diefenbaker made a promise in his campaign that he would extend the voting franchise to the “Indians” and appoint an Indian to the Senate. In 1960 he made good on both promises, appointing James Gladstone, a member of the Blood tribe in southern Alberta, to the Senate and extended voting rights to First Nations individuals. We were the last group in Canada to obtain the right to vote and it was controversial among First Nations people. Many individuals thought participation in the Canadian system would lead to the loss of treaty rights and any future chance of self government. These fears persist and many First Nations people refuse to vote in Canadian elections. The Mohawks at Kahnawake…



