Fall Carnival Fun Supports New Food Bank

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Pie’s were thrown, funds were raised and fun was had the at the first Fall Carnival held by the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). Held at Chiefswood Park on Saturday October 19th, the Fall Carnival grew from the Night Market held at Our Sustenance. The event is one of five community events run each year that are funded by the SNGRDC Community Collaborators. Manager of Communications & Stakeholder Relations Tabitha Curley told Turtle Island News that the event is a way for organizations like Aecon Six Nations, Hydro One and RBC to give back to the Six Nations Community. “It’s a way for these organizations to keep engaged with and give back to the community. We had more businesses contribute this year…
Related Posts
Wilson-Raybould should use media to amplify her voice as Independent: experts
October 23, 2019 17
By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press VANCOUVER — In the early years of Confederation, there were…
She’s Back! Jody Wilson-Raybould wins
October 23, 2019 38
Jody Wilson Raybould is Back wins Vancouver Riding Independent VANCOUVER — Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody…