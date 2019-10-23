Local News
Fall Carnival Fun Supports New Food Bank

October 23, 2019 29 views
The Pie-In-The-Face was a popular event. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Pie’s were thrown, funds were raised and fun was had the at the first Fall Carnival held by the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). Held at Chiefswood Park on Saturday October 19th, the Fall Carnival grew from the Night Market held at Our Sustenance. The event is one of five community events run each year that are funded by the SNGRDC Community Collaborators. Manager of Communications & Stakeholder Relations Tabitha Curley told Turtle Island News that the event is a way for organizations like Aecon Six Nations, Hydro One and RBC to give back to the Six Nations Community. “It’s a way for these organizations to keep engaged with and give back to the community. We had more businesses contribute this year…

