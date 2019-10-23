How to win the West..ask Jody Wilson-Raybould

She’s back, After months and months of scathing attacks, the loss of respect for a leader she had once admired, days of questioning from a government panel, being pressured from the highest political office in the land and her own Liberal Caucus, Jody Wilson-Raybould’s star is still shining. She took a gamble and she won. She gambled people wanted change. They wanted the old boys club partisan politics that runs rampant in Ottawa to come to an end and a door opened to a new enlighten way of doing business. Apparently she wasn’t alone. Over 16,000 people agreed and sent her back to Ottawa Monday night, a win that was even sweeter because she eclipsed the Liberal candidate her strongest contender and showed the country, politics doesn’t have to be…