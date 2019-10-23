She’s Back! Jody Wilson-Raybould wins

Jody Wilson Raybould is Back wins Vancouver Riding Independent VANCOUVER — Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says her victory as an Independent candidate sends a message to Ottawa about the need for change in the country’s politics. Wilson-Raybould will be the only Independent in the House of Commons after she was ousted from the Liberal party over the SNC-Lavalin scandal. “We accomplished showing Ottawa, showing our political process, that independent, strong voices matter and that we can do politics differently,” she said to roars of applause in her victory speech. Wilson-Raybould said she’ll use her Vancouver Granville seat to fight for better climate change policy, electoral reform and “true reconciliation” with Indigenous Peoples. The federal campaign was plagued by divisive politics but Vancouver Granville voters have shown there’s a…



