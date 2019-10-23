Local News
Six Nations Elected Council gets new logo

October 23, 2019 35 views
New SNEC logo

The Six Nations Elected Council and the red and black logo that accompanied it are no more.Changing the name to simply the Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR), the band council released the name and the new purple logo late Friday afternoon in a media release. The purple colour and logo which feature the Great Tree of Peace in the center bears resemblance to the long standing colours and logo of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council of Chiefs. The media release that accompanied the new logo states that the purpose of the new logo is to illustrate the connection between the Six Nations of the Grand River and the Haudenosaunee people.”The flowing wave entering and exiting across the logo symbolizes the Haldimand Tract and the white center line between this…

