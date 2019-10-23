Six Nations Police investigate attempted abduction of child

Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate the attempted abduction of a child here Saturday, October 19, 2019, at about 12:53 PM. Police said a 7 year old boy reported that an unknown person attempted to abduct him. The child was playing near the driveway by himself at a residence on Tuscarora Road between Fifth Line Road and Fourth Line Road. An adult family member was inside the home at the time of the incident. Police attended the location and were informed by the child that he heard a vehicle pull into the driveway and a person exited a black older model four door truck with a blue cap. The person was carrying green tape and a grocery bag with a strawberry on it. The person ran at the child…



