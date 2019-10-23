SNEC seeking compensation Argyle St. Bridge replacement

Local News
By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is seeking compensation from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) now working to replace the Argyle Street Bridge in Caledonia. SNEC says it wants compensation on the project which sits on Six Nations land. Director of Lands and Resources Lonny Bomberry told Turtle Island News that the current bridge was built without any Six Nations involvement or compensation to Six Nations. “They just went and built it by themselves. We haven’t been able to find any records that show that the Six Nations were consulted or compensated on it.” Built in 1927 the Argyle Street Bridge sits on Six Nations’ Tow Path lands, sixty-six feet in width along both sides of the Grand River and on the bed of the Grand….

