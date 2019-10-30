Local News
ticker

Deceased band members and Ottawa newly created Six Nations citizens may be voting online

October 30, 2019 127 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations band council‘s new election code process is finding itself marred in controversy with reports of deceased band members status cards being used to vote online. Unlike federal or provincial elections Six Nations is engaging in online voting. Six Nations Elections Officer Steve Williams quietly announced online voting was available in a paragraph at the bottom of the formal list of candidates two weeks ago. Since them the announcement has caused a stir. Turtle Island News has learned at least one person has used a status card of their deceased relative to access the system. Tekarihwayenhne Bomberry said he tried to test the system when it allowed him to register his deceased mother to vote. The system welcomed her to the system, asked for an email address…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Labrador declares suicide crisis 

October 30, 2019 41

SHESHATSHUI, N.L.- An Indigenous community in central Labrador has declared a crisis following 10 suicide attempts…

Read more
Daily

Slaying of 5 indigenous leaders shocks Colombians

October 30, 2019 52

BOGOTA- Colombia’s President Ivan Duque is travelling to a conflict-ridden zone to oversee military operations after…

Read more