LETTERS: Concerns around Six Nations Election 2019

To all Six Nations members. I am concerned and know that there are quite a few other like-minded concerned members with the proposed on line voting system being introduced this year. I have in fact sent a formal email of concern to the electorial officer, Steve Williams expressing my concerns with a copy send to the Chief and council members. If you too are concerned I would encourage you to send your own email. Here is an excerpt of my letter documenting my concern: in this excerpt i forgot to highlight the question about privacy laws – has two feathers been given our membership list with our private details and if so under whose authority because i know i didn’t authorized. I am feeling compelled to formally write to you…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice