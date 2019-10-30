Local News
Short Hills Protestors Stand Against Haudenosaunee Hunting Rights

October 30, 2019 115 views
Short Hills protesters try to stop hunt

By Justin Lethbridge Writer For seven years Short Hills Provincial Park has played host to Haudenosaunee hunters exercising their treaty rights while a group of local protestors do everything they can to disrupt the Federally and Provincially sanctioned harvest. Haudenosaunee lawyer Paul Williams has been at the forefront of the clash between hunters and protestors since day one, a fact the protestors are keenly aware of. “Hey Paul, are you going to try to run us over again this year?” One of the women yells at Williams in the early hours of the first harvest of 2019, while others shout other inflammatory remarks at him. It’s all par for the course for Williams who said he’s seen hunters spit on and had his car swarmed by the protestors. “After they continued…

