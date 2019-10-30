Editorial
National News

Six Nations Elections…round two may be coming?

October 30, 2019

Six Nations pending elections may be in trouble. With the launching of a new election code issues surrounding it, candidates eligibility and even who is even voting have surfaced. Brenda Johnson has challenged her rejection as a candidate saying she met the criteria but blames Election officer Steve Williams for not signing her documents, as she says, he is entitled to. Williams says he is not a Commissioner of Oath therefore not able to sign it only initial it once all paperwork has been submitted. He also said she failed to submit educational requirements. Six Nations Elections Code now demands that only those with a minimum of a high school diploma or GED can run for band council. Something that can without a doubt be challenged as discriminatory. Johnson failed…

