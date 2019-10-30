Slaying of 5 indigenous leaders shocks Colombians

BOGOTA- Colombia’s President Ivan Duque is travelling to a conflict-ridden zone to oversee military operations after the killing of five indigenous leaders in the country’s southwest.

The five people from the Tacueyo reservation were killed late Tuesday when their SUV was ambushed by gunmen the government says are part of a dissident front of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Among those killed was a spiritual leader of the tribe. Six other people were injured.

Duque immediately condemned the attack, and he was travelling to the region Wednesday to oversee military operation aimed at hunting down the assailants.

Colombia’s indigenous communities are frequently caught in the crossfire of territorial wars between drug trafficking organizations, right-wing paramilitary groups and leftist rebels.

