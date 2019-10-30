Editorial
National News

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Staying Connected To The Land

October 30, 2019 51 views
Xavier Kataquapit

by Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com Recently I participated in a traditional moose hunt camp that was held near Matachewan First Nation and that experience took me back to my days growing up in Attawapiskat on James Bay. I connected in a healthy way out on the land with so many kind and hospitable people. Out here in more or less the non Native world I am caught up in my work writing and that keeps me very busy and it is much of the time a solitary life. Also, because I am a recovering alcoholic I am always terrified of relapse so I spend a lot of time with my work and with a few good friends who do not drink or do drugs. I don’t mind my situation as it…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Labrador declares suicide crisis 

October 30, 2019 42

SHESHATSHUI, N.L.- An Indigenous community in central Labrador has declared a crisis following 10 suicide attempts…

Read more
Daily

Slaying of 5 indigenous leaders shocks Colombians

October 30, 2019 53

BOGOTA- Colombia’s President Ivan Duque is travelling to a conflict-ridden zone to oversee military operations after…

Read more