UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Staying Connected To The Land

by Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com Recently I participated in a traditional moose hunt camp that was held near Matachewan First Nation and that experience took me back to my days growing up in Attawapiskat on James Bay. I connected in a healthy way out on the land with so many kind and hospitable people. Out here in more or less the non Native world I am caught up in my work writing and that keeps me very busy and it is much of the time a solitary life. Also, because I am a recovering alcoholic I am always terrified of relapse so I spend a lot of time with my work and with a few good friends who do not drink or do drugs. I don’t mind my situation as it…



