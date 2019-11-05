Daily
National News

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling 

November 5, 2019 29 views

VANCOUVER- A British Columbia First Nation and three environmental groups hope to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that limited their ability to challenge the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in court.

The Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and Living Oceans Society announced Tuesday they are seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Federal Court of Appeal decided in September that it would allow six First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh, to challenge the pipeline project but ruled arguments could only focus on the latest round of Indigenous consultation.

The Tsleil-Waututh says the court is wrong not to consider its arguments that Canada failed to justify infringement of its  Aboriginal rights and title or obtain its consent for the B.C.-to-Alberta pipeline expansion.

The Federal Court refused to hear any of the environmental groups’ arguments, which urged the court to consider the project’s risk of a “catastrophic” oil spill and threats to endangered southern resident killer whales.

The Supreme Court does not automatically hear appeals and instead issues a written decision, usually within one to three months, on whether it will consider a case.

Chief Leah Sisi-ya-ama George-Wilson says in a news release the Tsleil-Waututh are confident in their case.

“This appeal is about making sure that the government follows (its) own constitution and statutes when making decisions that impact us all,” she says.

The Canadian government purchased the existing pipeline and infrastructure for $4.5 billion and construction on the expansion project resumed this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Some possible candidates to succeed Elizabeth May as federal Green leader

November 5, 2019 34

Former Greens’ Party leader Elizabeth May,  MP Jody Wilson Raybould and former MP Jane Philpott. (CP…

Read more
Daily

First Nations, B.C. cabinet discuss updating laws to align with UN declaration

November 5, 2019 23

VANCOUVER _ British Columbia’s Indigenous leaders and provincial cabinet members are holding their annual meeting and…

Read more

Leave a Reply