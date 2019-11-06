A proud moment for Hall of Fame inductee Waneek Horn-Miller

Two Indigenous athletes enshrined into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame By Neil Becker Writer TORONTO — It was a proud moment for two Indigenous athletes who were among the class of eight inducted into the 2019 Canada Sports Hall of Fame. This year’s class, who were enshrined on Wednesday, October 23rd at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, includes Martin Brodeur (former NHL goalie), Jayna Hefford (women’s hockey), Vicki Keith (swimming), Guylaine Bernier (builder, rowing), Doug Mitchell (builder, multi-sport), Alex Bilodeau (freestyle skiing) and two indigenous athletes in former Olympic water polo player Waneek Horn- Miller and Metis Paralympic athlete Colette Bourgonje. “It’s a huge honour,” Horn-Miller said. “I love my sport, and it’s great to represent it in the Hall of Fame.” Horn-Miller, who made history by becoming the first…



