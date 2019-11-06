A proud moment for Hall of Fame inductee Waneek Horn-Miller

Two Indigenous athletes enshrined into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame By Neil Becker Writer TORONTO — It was a proud moment for two Indigenous athletes who were among the class of eight inducted into the 2019 Canada Sports Hall of Fame. This year’s class, who were enshrined on Wednesday, October 23rd at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, includes Martin Brodeur (former NHL goalie), Jayna Hefford (women’s hockey), Vicki Keith (swimming), Guylaine Bernier (builder, rowing), Doug Mitchell (builder, multi-sport), Alex Bilodeau (freestyle skiing) and two indigenous athletes in former Olympic water polo player Waneek Horn- Miller and Metis Paralympic athlete Colette Bourgonje. “It’s a huge honour,” Horn-Miller said. “I love my sport, and it’s great to represent it in the Hall of Fame.” Horn-Miller, who made history by becoming the first…
Related Posts
Six Nations Police issue warning about fraud calls
November 7, 2019 36
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have recently been receiving numerous reports from…
Who’s it going to be?
November 6, 2019 160
Four candidates vying for Six Nations Elected Chief Six Nations heads to the polls Saturday November…