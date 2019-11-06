Bridge No. 7 Reopened

After being closed for two months Bridge No. 7 located on Chiefswood Road between Third and Fourth Line has now been reopened. The bridge will be closed again in summer 2020 for further work that needs to be done.The bridge has been made safe to be driven on but motorist can expect narrow lanes and a small bump when crossing the bridge. Originally closed as part of Public Works ongoing Bridge Rehabilitation and Replacements on Six Nations, once work began engineers discovered further problems with Bridge No. 7 which will require a full replacement. That makes it the third bridge on the Six Nations that requires replaced over the next six years. The original scope of the project was to replace two bridges and rehabilitate three others with funding from…



