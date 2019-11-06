NEWS: Bullying a Community Issue

By Justin Lethbridge Writer In 2011 the Six Nations Elected Council passed a motion to create a bylaw on bullying, yet eight years later nothing further has happened to address bullying at Six Nations schools as well as in the community. The issue of bullying has been talked about multiple times at Council but there have been no steps taken to address the issue. Since the start of the new school year there have been several shocking reports of incidents of bullying that have occurred at Six Nations schools. It was further highlighted by the death of a 14-year-old in Hamilton that was a direct result of bullying. In response the Six Nations Elected Council recently passed a motion to establish an Anti-Bullying Task Force to deal with the problem…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice