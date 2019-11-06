OMSK scares up donations for Six Nations Food Bank

Numeracy Night at Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io was a huge success. Students from Mrs. Martin Abel’s math resource group the haunted stage crew and the OMSK We Stand Club all came dressed for Halloween with donations for the Six Nations Food Bank. OMSK students brought in a total of 244 items for donation to the Food Bank. Great job kids!…



