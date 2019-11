Six Nations Polytechnic launches tuition free tech program

By Salmaan Farooqui THE CANADIAN PRESS An Indigenous school in southwestern Ontario has partnered with IBM Canada to offer high school students a tuition-free path to a college diploma in a technology field. Six Nations Polytechnic’s president, Rebecca Jamieson, said the program will help students participate in industry-related internships and prepare them for a career in the tech sector. “It’ll develop a sense of confidence in terms of connecting with a private sector, which is not always happening at the high school level,’’ she said Friday. “Already, our students have made significant connections with senior staff.’’ The program, called P-TECH, starts at the Grade 9 level and is completed in six years when the students obtain a college diploma. This school year, 125 students have enrolled in the program in…



