Election 2019
Local News

Who’s it going to be?

November 6, 2019 161 views
Who’s it going to be?

Four candidates vying for Six Nations Elected Chief Six Nations heads to the polls Saturday November 9, 2019 and they will be choosing a new Six Nations Elected Council chief and nine councillors to serve for the next four years. The public will get a chance to question the candidates Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Six Nations Community Hall when local media outlets, Turtle Island News’, Thru the Red Door and CKRZ 103 FM present the Chiefs Debate. Six Nations has a number of issues facing it from divisions to federal intrusion to the introduction of cannabis. Turtle Island News writer Justin Lethbridge chatted with the candidates for chief. Six Nations Elected Chief earns a full time salary of $76,500 a year. Six Nations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Police issue warning about fraud calls

November 7, 2019 39

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have recently been receiving numerous reports from…

Read more
Editorial

Accountability needed at both SNEC and HCCC

November 6, 2019 105

Its been eight months since the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs closed off their books for the 2018-2019…

Read more