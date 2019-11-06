Who’s it going to be?

Four candidates vying for Six Nations Elected Chief Six Nations heads to the polls Saturday November 9, 2019 and they will be choosing a new Six Nations Elected Council chief and nine councillors to serve for the next four years. The public will get a chance to question the candidates Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Six Nations Community Hall when local media outlets, Turtle Island News’, Thru the Red Door and CKRZ 103 FM present the Chiefs Debate. Six Nations has a number of issues facing it from divisions to federal intrusion to the introduction of cannabis. Turtle Island News writer Justin Lethbridge chatted with the candidates for chief. Six Nations Elected Chief earns a full time salary of $76,500 a year. Six Nations…



