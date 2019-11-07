Six Nations Police issue warning about fraud calls

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have recently been receiving numerous reports from community members stating that they are getting phone calls they suspect are fraudulent.

The most current scam involves criminals who are able to “spoof” government and police phone numbers. The criminals will call and ask for money or for confirmation of your personal information because you’re in some form of trouble with a supposedly legitimate government agency.

The criminals will then say you will be getting a call from your local Police.

The next call you get is the criminals again, this time purporting to be Police and to call a callback number, which will not be the local Police, but the criminals posing as Police.

Many frauds and scams have a number of variations, but the end goal is the same: The suspects want to defraud you of your money. The suspects will sound genuine and may have very convincing information however any calls of this nature should be considered a fraud.

Remember – criminals are opportunists. Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime. They can be very persuasive, using all types of excuses, explanations and offers, to lead you away from using your common sense, or instilling some sort of fear in you if you fail to respond.

Six Nations Police would like to remind the public to never give out personal or financial information over the phone, at your door, or online unless you are certain of whom you are providing it to. Be suspicious of any situation where someone is looking for money or personal information.

Should anyone get a call supposedly from Police, they should hang up and call Six Nations Police themselves. Officers can confirm, in person if necessary, whether Police are involved or not.

Fraud is a serious criminal offence. If you are a victim of a fraud, you are urged to contact Police immediately to report the incident. Your information may help protect others from becoming a victim.

