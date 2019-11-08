Brantford Man Charged with Impaired Driving After Stop Sign Knocked Over

The Brantford Police have laid five charges on a 47-year-old man from Brantford related to impaired driving.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4th Brantford Police responded to a single vehicle collision on St. George Street and Grand Street. Witnesses had seen a pick-up truck driving on St. George Street knock over a stop sign before leaving the scene. Community Patrol Officers who attended the scene were able to locate the suspected vehicle being driven a short distance away.

Officers stopped the vehicle and upon speaking with the male driver observed signs of impairment. Officers arrested the driver and asked for a Drug Recognition Evaluation which showed that the driver was in fact impaired.

As a result he was charged with a number of offenses including Operation While Impaired and Fail to Stop at Accident under the Criminal Code. He was also charged with Careless Driving and Driver – Fail to Surrender Licence under the Highway Traffic Act as well as Operate Motor Vehicle – No Insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Driver Charged Following a Car Accident in Brantford

Brantford Police have arrested a 21-year-old Brantford man following a single car collision in Brantford.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Friday November 1st the Brantford Police responded to the singe vehicle collision on Colborne Street West at Oak Street. A male driver had been travelling eastbound on Colborne Street West when he suffered a medical distress and swerved off the road, striking a tree.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Community Patrol Officers attended the collision scene and spoke with the driver in hospital. While talking to the driver he provided false information to the police about his identity. Resulting investigation revealed that he was currently wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as being currently bound by eight court orders with conditions and was currently a suspended driver.

He was also found to be in possession of suspected Fentanyl valued at $200.

As a result of the investigation the man was arrested on the outstanding warrants and is charged with Obstruct Police, Breach of Probation and Breach of Recognizance under the Criminal Code. He has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act and Drive While Under Suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.

Driver Arrested for Impaired Driving in Brantford

Brantford Police Arrested a 22-year-old Brantford man who was driving with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Brantford Police were called about a possible impaired driver on Memorial Drive just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday November 3rd. Community Patrol Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the vehicle in questions.

Officers performed a traffic stop and spoke with the male driver. The officers observed signs of impairment as well as a bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle and demanded the driver take a roadside screening device. The driver failed the roadside screening test and was arrested.

As required by law the driver was transported in order to provide samples of his breathe which came back two times higher than the legal blood alcohol level.

He has been charged with 80 Plus under the Criminal Code, his licence has been suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for seven days.

Add Your Voice