Brantford Police Recover Four Firearms from Brantford Residence

An investigation that began with a man suffering from a possible drug overdose at a residence on Alice Street in Brantford has resulted two arrests and the seizure of guns and illegal drugs.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday November 2nd Branford Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence where a 47-year-old man was in medical distress. While he was transported to a hospital in critical condition he passed away from a possible drug overdose. The investigation into his death was handled through the coroner’s office.

At the time of the incident there were three individuals resided at the residence. A number of improperly stored firearms were seen inside the residence along with ammunition.

While continuing the investigation into the man’s death, the Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit and Task Force were granted a search warrant for the residence. While executing the warrant, officers located and seized two rifles, one of which was modified, two shotgun, a stock, two barrels, 725 rounds of various ammunition and five magazine cartridges. They also locate a quantity of suspected methamphetamine valued at $1000.

As a result of the investigation, the police have laid fourteen charges on a 24-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, both from Brantford. Those include five counts of Contravention of Storage Regulations, four counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, four counts of Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized and one count of Tampering with serial number.

Add Your Voice