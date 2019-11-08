Driver Charged Following a Car Accident in Brantford

Brantford Police have arrested a 21-year-old Brantford man following a single car collision in Brantford.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Friday November 1st the Brantford Police responded to the singe vehicle collision on Colborne Street West at Oak Street. A male driver had been travelling eastbound on Colborne Street West when he suffered a medical distress and swerved off the road, striking a tree.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Community Patrol Officers attended the collision scene and spoke with the driver in hospital. While talking to the driver he provided false information to the police about his identity. Resulting investigation revealed that he was currently wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as being currently bound by eight court orders with conditions and was currently a suspended driver.

He was also found to be in possession of suspected Fentanyl valued at $200.

As a result of the investigation the man was arrested on the outstanding warrants and is charged with Obstruct Police, Breach of Probation and Breach of Recognizance under the Criminal Code. He has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act and Drive While Under Suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.

