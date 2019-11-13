New Indigenous Support Centre Open in Brantford

By Justin Lethbridge Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- Recently opened Brantford Regional Indigenous Support Centre is aiming to fill several large service gaps that have existed in the community since the closure of the Brantford friendship centre over a decade ago. “We’re looking to fill the existing gaps,” Executive Director Rebecca Wilson told Turtle Island News, “and we want to centre to be a large community hub.” While they started three programs at the beginning of October, the centre officially opened with a launch party and social on Saturday November 2nd. Currently renting space from Brantford Native Housing building on Colborne Street East, the centre is the first of its kind in Branford since Pine Tree Native Centre closed in 2004. Wilson said that while many services held at the old centre…



