New Six Nations Council

Six Nations has elected a new band council and if it wasn’t for the desert of male progesterone in the room it would be almost a mirror of the old council. For weeks the community heard about the need for change. How Six Nations needs to come into the new century and divest itself of the divisive shackles that continue to hold it in a governance nightmare. But on Saturday the community decided it was happy re-electing a largely old guard council, albeit one that with the exception of two male councillors and the youngest chief in band council history, is made up entirely of women. What that translates into is a huge weight on the shoulders of three new, young, councillors Nathan Wright, Michelle Bomberry, (who by the way…



