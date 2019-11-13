OMSK Pays Respect to Six Nations Veterans in Remembrance ceremony

By Justin Lethbridge Writer During a special assembly, students at Oliver M. Smith Kawenni: io paid their respects to Six Nations Veterans while learning about the impact Indigenous language had on World Wars. OMSK Teacher Dave Sowden said that each year the school has a different focus for Remembrance Day and this year the topic was Mohawk Code Talkers. “These Indigenous men used their language to send messages from the frontline to bases or ships. The code was never broken by the enemy and the transfer of messages happened within seconds through the use of radios. The code talkers not only spoke their native language but they also learned how to send secret messages based not only on the words but how they emphasized each word.” Mr. Sowden said that…



