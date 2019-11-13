Election 2019
Local News

Overcome by winning! Six Nations new Elected Chief Mark Hill

November 13, 2019 259 views
Overcome by emotion Saturday, Six Nations newly Elected Chief is Mark Hill who made history as the youngest person ever eleced to the office at age 29. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations elects youngest elected chief Old guard re-elected, only two men elected councillors By Justin Lethbridge Writer When it comes to the Six Nations Election the more things change, the more they stay the same. Despite a new Election Code, the addition of online voting and tons of candidates running for the first time, 70 per cent of the Elected Council are returning faces. Mark Hill earned a whopping total of 700 votes (186 online, 81 at advance polls and 433 on election day) to beat out Cynthia Jamieson, Harvey Powless and Courtney Skye to become the new Elected Chief of the Six Nations. While this was his first time running for Chief, Hill has spent the last nine years as an Elected Councillor. “I’m just so overwhelmed,” an…

