Six Nations Students Get Up Close With their history thru Wampum Belts

November 13, 2019 59 views
Hundreds of students had a chance to look at their own history with the presentation of ageless wampum belts at the Gathering Place last Wednesday. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Students from all six schools across Six Nations had the chance to view original wampum belts such as the Hiawatha Belt, including the Two Row Wampum and the Circle Wampum. Organized by Chester Gibson, with the permission of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, (HCCC)the viewing of the wampum belts was held at the Gathering Place By the Grand Wednesday November 6th. A former Vice-Principle, it’s Gibson’s job to ensure students know about Haudenosaunee teachings and history, so he’s been working with Confederacy to organize these opportunities for students. “These belts are a message,” he told the students gathered, “from your great-great-great-great-grandfathers and your great-great-great-great-grandmothers. It’s thousands of years old and it has been sent to you today…These belts belong to all of us, they are our…

