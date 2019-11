Brantford Police search for missing man

November 15, 2019

BRANTFORD, ONT- Investigators from the Brantford Police Service are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing male.

Dwayne Anthony Martin, 25, has been reported missing to the Brantford Police Service and police are concerned for his well-being.

Dwayne Martin is described as an indigenous male, 6’1” tall, 175lbs, slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at (519) 756-7050.

