Assumption takes the CWOSSA crown

Assumption Christian School came up with a huge win Nov. 19 when they defeated the St. David Celtics in the CWOSSA championship game. Coming into the game, Assumption was ready to play, but not underestimating their opponents. Coach Jason Nagy said, “We’re just going to play our game and play Lions football. Pass the ball or run the ball, we do both very well. The dismantling of St. David’s team began at kickoff when Trevor McDonald returned the ball all the way back to the Celtics end zone for his first of three touchdowns. With quarterback Rexton Harper throwing perfectly placed passes and running-back Adrian Popielic-Henry setting the ground game, they along with McDonald would be instrumental in driving a Lions offence. Going into halftime Assumption had the lead with…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice