Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

By Joan Bryden

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled a larger cabinet that aims to advance Liberal campaign

promises to tackle climate change and promote middle-class prosperity, while attempting to soothe regional tensions exacerbated by last month’s election outcome.

The pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland, who moves from the prestigious Global Affairs portfolio to become deputy prime minister and minister in charge of intergovernmental affairs.

Freeland, whom Trudeau tapped to deal with mercurial U.S.

President Donald Trump during the tense renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, will now be in charge of dealing with hostile conservative premiers across the country.

That will be particularly important in Canada’s oil and gas heartland, Alberta and Saskatchewan, where the Liberals were shut out on Oct. 21.

The Toronto MP, who has family roots in Alberta, won praise as a tough, canny negotiator during the trade talks. Her diplomatic and negotiating skills will be put to the test in dealing with Alberta’s Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe and Ontario’s Doug Ford.

In a further sign of outreach to the West, Trudeau has tapped Jonathan Wilkinson, formerly fisheries minister, to take on the environment portfolio.

It will be central to the government’s aim to take stronger measures to combat climate change while attempting to ensure Canada’s transition off fossil fuels does not tank the economy, particularly in the oil-producing western provinces.

Although Wilkinson represents a British Columbia riding, he was born and raised in Saskatchewan and worked for the province’s former NDP government.

Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, one of Trudeau’s most reliable ministers who is now being treated for cancer, is no longer in cabinet. But Trudeau has appointed him to be his “special representative for the Prairies .. (to) ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have a strong voice in cabinet.”

Seamus O’Regan moves from Indigenous Services to take on Natural Resources, a crucial file as the government attempts to square the circle of tackling climate change while simultaneously expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline to carry Alberta crude to the B.C. coast for export overseas.

He hails from Newfoundland and Labrador, the only other oil-producing province.

Trudeau’s new lineup also includes outreach to Quebec, in response to a resurgence of the separatist Bloc Quebecois in the election.

Montreal MP Pablo Rodriguez, formerly Canadian Heritage minister, takes on the crucial role of government House leader.

He will be responsible for charting a path for the Liberals, who hold only a minority of seats, to get their legislation through the House of Commons. Passage of legislation will require the support of at least one opposition party.

Rodriguez has also been named political minister for Quebec _ a position Trudeau had resisted creating until now.

In all, Trudeau’s new team includes 36 ministers _ an increase of two _ including 17 from Ontario, the province that ensured the Liberals’ re-election, and 10 from Quebec.

It maintains Trudeau’s insistence on an equal number of men and women, adds two newly elected MPs and elevates five experienced MPs from the backbench.

In addition to Carr, Trudeau has dropped two others from cabinet, former health minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who will serve as deputy whip, and former science minister Kirsty Duncan, who will serve as deputy House leader.

Bill Morneau remains finance minister but he will now be bolstered by Ottawa MP Mona Fortier, who becomes minister of middle class prosperity and associate finance minister.

Other newcomers include Trudeau’s longtime friend, Montreal MP Marc Miller, who moves from the backbench to Indigenous Services, rookie Oakville MP Anita Anand, who takes over public services and procurement, and rookie Montreal MP Steven Guilbeault, a prominent environmentalist, who was given the heritage portfolio.

Other new additions include Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, who takes over immigration, Toronto-area MP Deb Schulte who takes over as seniors minister, and Manitoba MP Dan Vandal, who becomes minister of northern affairs.

Who’s who in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet: some new, some old and others in new places

OTTAWA- The returning, changing and new members of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet:

Chrystia Freeland becomes deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs

Anita Anand becomes minister of public services and procurement

Navdeep Bains becomes minister of innovation, science and industry

Carolyn Bennett remains minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

Marie-Claude Bibeau remains minister of agriculture and agri-food

Bill Blair becomes minister of public safety and emergency preparedness

Bardish Chagger becomes minister of diversity and inclusion and youth

Francois-Philippe Champagne becomes minister of foreign affairs

Jean-Yves Duclos becomes president of the Treasury Board

Mona Fortier becomes minister of middle-class prosperity and associate minister of finance

Marc Garneau remains minister of transport

Karina Gould becomes minister of international development

Steven Guilbeault becomes minister of Canadian heritage

Patty Hajdu becomes minister of health

Ahmed Hussen becomes minister of families, children and social development

Melanie Joly becomes minister of economic development and official languages

Bernadette Jordan becomes minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

David Lametti remains minister of justice and attorney general

Dominic LeBlanc becomes president of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada

Diane Lebouthillier remains minister of national revenue

Lawrence MacAulay remains minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence

Catherine McKenna becomes minister of infrastructure and communities

Marco Mendicino becomes minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

Marc Miller becomes minister of Indigenous services

Maryam Monsef becomes minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development

Bill Morneau remains minister of finance

Joyce Murray becomes minister of digital government

Mary Ng becomes minister of small business, export promotion and international trade

Seamus O’Regan becomes minister of natural resources

Carla Qualtrough becomes minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion

Pablo Rodriguez becomes leader of the government in the House of Commons

Harjit Sajjan remains minister of national defence

Deb Schulte becomes minister of seniors

Filomena Tassi becomes minister of labour

Dan Vandal becomes minister of northern affairs

Jonathan Wilkinson becomes minister of environment and climate change

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.

