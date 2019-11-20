Local News
Santa Claus arrives at Six Nations

November 20, 2019 116 views
Mr and Mrs Claus arrived at Six Nations Saturday with smiles in a horse drawn carriage through Ohsweken. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Santa comes to town for fun despite freezing temperatures Despite the frigid temperatures, the sidewalks were crowded Saturday morning as Six Nations community members gathered to watch the Six Nations Santa Claus Parade. While the main attraction was Santa Claus himself, the multitude of creative floats and loads of free candy took center stage as the parade marched through Ohsweken. The voice of the Grand, CKRZ was also on hand to take in the parade and hand out stemming hot cups of hot chocolate and cookies. The floats were judged by Norma General Lickers, Toni Martin and Laura Beaver as well as well as a People’s Choice judged by community members. The Kids Division winner was ‘Jingle Jingle’ and the Youth Division was won by Ganohkwasra Youth Lodge. In the…

