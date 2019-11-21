Minister of Northern Affairs is only Indigenous MP at Trudeau’s cabinet

Metis MP Dan Vandel was the only Indigenous MP appointed to the cabinet. He was sworn in as Minister of Northern Affairs Wednesday in Ottawa. (Supplied Photo)

OTTAWA- Prime Minister justin Trudeau has name Metis MP Dan Vandel from Winnipeg as Minister of Northern Affairs. He was sworn in Wednesday and will be the only Indigenous voice in cabinet.

The MP for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital is in his second term. In the last Liberal government he served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of Indigenous Services.