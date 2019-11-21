Daily
Minister of Northern Affairs is only Indigenous MP at Trudeau’s cabinet

November 21, 2019 89 views
Metis MP Dan Vandel was the only Indigenous MP appointed to the cabinet. He was sworn in as Minister of Northern Affairs Wednesday in Ottawa. (Supplied Photo)
OTTAWA- Prime Minister justin Trudeau has name Metis MP Dan Vandel from Winnipeg as  Minister of Northern Affairs. He was sworn in Wednesday and will be the only Indigenous voice in cabinet.
 The MP for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital is in his second term. In the last Liberal government he served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of Indigenous Services.
Trudeau appointed backbencher MP Marc Miller, who is fluent in Mohawk, as Indigenous Services Minister. He takes the office  from Seamus O’Regan who has been moved to Natural Resources.

Miller will face a number of major issues as he takes office including the governments controversial decision  to seek to strike down a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling Monday that would give  thousands of dollars in compensation to First Nations children and their guardians.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the government’s C-92 legislation aimed at revamping the First Nations child welfare system on reserve comes into force.  Miller will also face Trudeaus 2015 campagin promise to end all water advisories on reserve.

 

                               Marc Miller was sworn in Wednesday as Indigenous Services Minister (Parliamentary                                     Photo)

Carolyn Bennett was reappointed as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

