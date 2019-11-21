Nearly 100 KG’s of Contraband Tobacco Seized near Akwesasne

Officers of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) arrested three men and issued a warrant for a fourth after a seizure of contraband tobacco near Akwesasne.

Members of the CRTF were conducting a border integrity operation along the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River in Cornwall, Ontario on November 7th when they noticed suspicious activity. Officers observed a boat travelling along the river and making landfall near a public boat launch on Water Street where several packages were seen being unloaded from the boat. After seeing the packages loaded into a black Jeep, officers intercepted the vehicle at which point all four occupants fled the scene on foot.

With the assistance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services SAVE unit and the Cornwall Police Service three of the suspects were located and arrested. Officers confirmed that the vehicle was loaded with boxes of contraband tobacco.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of three men, a warrant issues for the arrest of a fourth and the seizures of 93.9 kg of unstamped tobacco, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 16 foot centre console aluminum boat.

As a result 20-year-old Logan Cree from Akwesasne, N.Y. is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001), obstructing police, and two counts of failure to comply with a Recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on December 3rd, 2019.

Also from Akwesasne N.Y. 23-year-old Kenneth Cree is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001), obstructing police, and failure to comply with a Recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on December 3rd, 2019.

The third man who has been arrested is 21-year-old Dawson George from Akwesasne N.Y. who is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001) and obstructing police. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on January 9th, 2020.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fourth man involved, 20-year-old Isaiah Thompson from Akwesasne, N.Y. who is facing charges of possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001) and obstructing police.

In addition to the current charges, all four men could also be subject to charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF are a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

