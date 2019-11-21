Police

Sale of Unlicensed Cannabis Products

November 21, 2019 298 views

The Six Nations Police are reminding community members that the sale of CBD oil or other cannabis-related products remains illegal unless by a licensed retailer.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a chemical in the cannabis sativa plant, also known as marijuana or hemp, that can help relieve pain, anxiety and depression. Despite its medicinal properties it is captured under the definition of cannabis in the Federal Cannabis Act as well as in Ontario’s Cannabis control Act and the Cannabis License Act.

The Federal Cannabis Act creates a strict legal framework for controlling the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis. Any unlicensed retailer selling CBD oil or any other cannabis-based product such as seeds or edibles is doing so illegally.

There are strict Federal Safety and Quality Regulations that protect public health and community safety. As such retailers are required to immediately cease then sale of CBD oil and other cannabis-related products. The Six Nations Police Service will be continuing to enforce and prosecute those involved in the illegal sale of these products in order to encourage compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

