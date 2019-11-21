Six Nations Woman and Norfolk County Man Arrested In Drug Raid

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand/Norfolk County Community Street Crime Unit members arrested (5) five people after executing a search warrant at an Erie Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

During the course of the search warrant, police took five individuals into custody without incident and recovered a quantity of illicit drugs along with Canadian currency. As a result, 2 people have been charged with various offences.

Charged with the following offences is 22-year-old Zachary Elias HUNTER of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession of a prohibited device of ammunition

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Operation while prohibited

Fail to comply with probation order (2 counts)

Charged with the following offences is 26-year-old Shanna Julieanna VANEVERY of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession of a prohibited device of ammunition

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations and we will continue to target individuals that endanger lives in our community. This is yet another example that highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

