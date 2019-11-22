Doug Maracle former AIAI Grand Chief passes

London, Ontario – On the evening of November 20th former councilor and former Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians Grand Chief, Doug Maracle, began his journey. AIAI is saddened by this news as we offer our condolences and prayers to his family.

Doug Maracle, from the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, gave much of his life to the service of his people and community. We are privileged to have been with him for a good part of his life. Doug was a strong advocate for education and served for 34 years in a variety of roles to champion the benefits of a strong education. His work as a chair of Loyalist College to the chair of Hasting County Board of education is only a few of his many positions that he has held. “Doug was honored earlier this year at AIAI’s Annual General Assembly” Stated Grand Chief Joel Abram ”we were fortunate to present to him an award for all his achievements and recognize him for his role within AIAI”. Deputy Grand Chief Gord Peters added, “I remember at the time he wasn’t feeling well but in true spirit to his strength and integrity he insisted on coming to our 50th AGA and he was met with a standing ovation from everyone”.

Doug’s work has proved to be invaluable to AIAI and our member Nations. We are blessed to have known him, honored to work with him, and will forever remember him.

AIAI is mandated as a Political Territorial Organizations (PTO) to defend and enhance the Indigenous and Treaty rights of our seven member First Nations. Our member nations include: Batchewana First Nation, Caldwell First Nation, Delaware Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, Oneida Nation of the Thames, and the Wahta Mohawks. Learn more at www.aiai.on.ca, on twitter @AIAI_comms and on Facebook

Add Your Voice