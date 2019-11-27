Appeal sent to “invisible” Six Nations election appeals committee

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Not only did Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) face a stormy night at their first session last week but learned an “invisible” Six Nations Elections Appeals Committee may decide the fate of current sitting council. Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Officer (CEPO) Steve Williams has sent two appeals against the CEPO’s handling of the November 9, 2019 band council election to an appeals committee. Six Nations’ newly installed band council faced intense community scrutiny over the handling of the elections at its first meeting Tuesday November 19th. Newly Elected Chief Mark Hill had, at times, difficulty keeping the large crowd under control. After having her candidacy denied by Williams, Brenda Johnson has been vocal in her concerns with the way Williams has handled his role. At…



