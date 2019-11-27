National News

Emergency alert system test today

November 27, 2019 66 views

OTTAWA _ Wireless devices, radio and TV stations will issue emergency messages today, but there isn’t anything to be alarmed about.

 

The squawky signals from provincial and territorial emergency management systems across the country _ except in Nunavut _ will be transmitted to test the national public alert system.

 

The alerts are designed to warn of imminent threats or emergencies, such as floods, tornadoes, fires or Amber Alerts.

 

Depending on where you live, the tests will be conducted mid-morning or early afternoon.

 

The emergency alerts have become a familiar sound since the national public alert system was first tested in early 2018, revealing glitches in several provinces.

 

Since January, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says 125 emergency messages have been issued, warning Canadians of potentially life-threatening situations.

 

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives.

 

Some alert recipients, however, have considered them an annoyance, sparking complaints on social media _ and even to 911 operators _ that the emergency warnings came too late at night or were targeting the wrong geographic area.

 

The complaints have prompted often heated debates about their necessity in helping to find missing children or to warn of emergencies.

 

Pelmorex Corp., which operates the system’s technical infrastructure, says the tests are necessary to ensure the system is working properly and to educate Canadians on what the warning signals look and sound like.

 

To receive alerts, compatible wireless devices must be equipped with the latest operating software. They must also be connected to an LTE network when the alert is issued.

 

All wireless devices sold by service providers after April 6,

2019 are required to be capable of issuing the public alerts.

 

Canadians with compatible devices who don’t receive the test are being asked to contact their wireless service provider.

 

Here is when the test signals are scheduled to be transmitted:

 

Alberta 1:55 p.m. MST

 

British-Colombia 1:55 p.m. PST

 

Manitoba 1:55 p.m. CST

 

New-Brunswick 10:55 a.m. AST

 

Newfoundland and Labrador 10:55 a.m. NST

 

Northwest Territories 9:55 a.m. MST

 

Nova Scotia 1:55 p.m. AST

 

Nunavut _ No test

 

Ontario 2:55 p.m. EST

 

Prince Edward Island 12:55 p.m. AST

 

Quebec 1:55 p.m. EST

 

Saskatchewan 1:55 p.m. CST

 

Yukon 1:55 p.m. PST

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

