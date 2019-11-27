Police Investigate Suspicious Person at Donegal Park

On Tuesday November 26, 2019 at approximately 5:00 p.m. an 11 year old female youth was playing in Donegal Park on Donegal Drive. The youth was playing in and around the forested area when an unknown male came out of the forest and grabbed her on the shoulder. When the youth screamed the male fled on foot out of the park.

The suspect male is described as a white male, between 40-50 years of age, wearing a grey hoodie with hood up and blue jeans.

The Brantford Police want to make the public aware of this incident and the location it occurred. Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chad Francis of the Brantford Police Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 extension 2272 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

Add Your Voice