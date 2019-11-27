Local News
Santee Smith new McMaster Chancellor

Six Nations’ Santee Smith is the first Indigenous person to fill the role of Chancellor at McMaster...see story page 4

Santee Smith First Indigenous Chancellor of McMaster University By Justin Lethbridge Writer HAMILTON, ONT- A dancer, artist, choreographer, teacher and lecturer, Santee Smith can now add another title to her already impressive resume, Chancellor of McMaster University. Smith told Turtle Island News that despite her name being brought up in the conversation for the next Chancellor she was caught completely off guard by the opportunity. “Last January outgoing President Patrick Deane invited me in for a meeting and I thought he would be talking about an Indigenous initiative and here he asked me if I was interested in being Chancellor of McMaster which was quite a shock. You don’t apply to be Chancellor, you get asked or appointed so it was a huge honour.” A Kahnyen’kehàka artist from Six Nations, Smith…

