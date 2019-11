BRANTFORD, ONT-Colborne Street East in Brantford is closed between Drummond Street and Brock Street until further notice for a police investigation.

Brantford Police report that the area will be closed off to traffic and that police will be maintaining a presence during the investigation. There are no further details available as police are still in the early stages of the investigation.

The story will be updated as soon as more details are released.

