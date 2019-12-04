Local News
Slider

Six Nations Man new Brantford Police Chief

December 4, 2019 316 views
Six Nations own Rob Davis is now heading the Brantford City Police Department. The new Chief of Police will lead the city into a new era. (Photo by Donna Duric) Story page 2.

Six Nations Man Sworn in as Chief of Brantford Police Service A new man for a new era! By Donna Duric Writer BRANTFORD – For the first time in the history of the Brantford Police Service, a Six Nations man will be at the helm of the 185-strong member force leading it into a “new Brantford.” Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis, who served with the Six Nations Police force in the 90s and early 2000s. He was officially sworn in as the 15th Chief of the Brantford Police Service in a glitzy change-of-command ceremony at the Marriott Brantford Conference Centre Nov. 29. He accepted the post in June of this year. Accolades poured in for the decorated police officer during the ceremony, attended by the city’s most prominent officials, including…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police Conducting Shooting Investigation

December 5, 2019 104

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are continuing to investigate a shooter who fired at a residence late Wednesday…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba NDP seek honorary premier title for Louis Riel 

December 5, 2019 34

WINNIPEG -Manitoba’s Opposition wants to give the title of honorary first premier to Metis leader Louis…

Read more