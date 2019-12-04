Six Nations Man new Brantford Police Chief

Six Nations Man Sworn in as Chief of Brantford Police Service A new man for a new era! By Donna Duric Writer BRANTFORD – For the first time in the history of the Brantford Police Service, a Six Nations man will be at the helm of the 185-strong member force leading it into a “new Brantford.” Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis, who served with the Six Nations Police force in the 90s and early 2000s. He was officially sworn in as the 15th Chief of the Brantford Police Service in a glitzy change-of-command ceremony at the Marriott Brantford Conference Centre Nov. 29. He accepted the post in June of this year. Accolades poured in for the decorated police officer during the ceremony, attended by the city’s most prominent officials, including…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice