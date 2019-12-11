Local News
Santa’s helpers make sure kids smile on Christmas

December 11, 2019 53 views
Six Nations Ontario Works employees From Left to Right - Jeannie Martin, Terri Farmer, Debbie General, Sam Miller, Becky Jonathan spent countless hours setting up the toys for pick-up. See page 3. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Ontario Works Giving Children Something to Open on Christmas Morning By Justin Lethbridge Writer Toys of all shapes, colours and sizes filled the Community Hall as Ontario Works once again worked to make sure that every child on Six Nations had something to open up Christmas morning. The Toy Pick-Up ran from December 4th to the 6th and featured stocking stuffers, games, books, gift cards and toys for children of all ages. The program is made possible by community donations and staff at Ontario Works like Terri Farmer and the dozens of other volunteers who work hard to deliver the program. Farmer told Turtle Island News that the preparation for the Toy Pick-Up and Christmas Basket program is tiring but rewarding. “It’s always rewarding. I’m at the point where even…

