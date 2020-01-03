INDIVIDUAL FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING ASSAULTING A PEACE OFFICER

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at approximately 9:53 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), County of Brant Detachment responded to a report of an unwanted person at a Colborne Street East address.

It was determined that an individual attended an address when the owner contacted police to assist in removing the person from the property. When officers arrived, the accused assaulted one of the investigating officers.

As a result, police have charged 34-year-old Christopher MARTIN of Brantford, Ontario with the following offences:

Assault peace officer

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Possession of Methamphetamine

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brantford at a later date.

Add Your Voice