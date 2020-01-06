St. John’s College Temporarily Evacuated Due to Threat

BRANTFORD, ONT-Staff and students at St. John’s College in Brantford were temporarily re-located to Tollgate School as police investigated a bomb threat at the St. John’s.

After an investigation by Brantford Police, students were given the all clear to return shortly after 11: 00 a.m. on Monday January 6th, 2020.

Constable Shane Seibert told Turtle Island News that the threat was received via phone call.

“Around 8:45 a.m. staff at St John’s College received a general bomb threat via a phone call to the school. They contacted Brantford Police who while working alongside with the school board issued an evacuation of the staff and students while officers and school officials remained at the school to determine the validity of the threat.”

He said that while the threat was deemed to be not a valid, the investigation is on-going as police attempt to determine who sent the threat. He said that if caught, the perpetrator of the threat would face a charge of uttering threats.

Located on Paris Road, St. John’s is a publicly funded Roman Catholic Secondary School and a member of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.

