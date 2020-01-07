Cable cut, knocks out internet to large portion of Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Internet services are out to a large portion of Six Nations after a First Nations’Cable line was apparently cut last Friday by A6N. Sources have said an “optic line” was cut during construction work.

The cut fibre has resulted in service failure to institutions including Grand River Employment and Training Services, Six Nations Police, Post Secondary and Polytechnic as well as residences. Some clients have said they were told it may be in service Wednesday, Jan., 7, 2019.

Jessica Hunt from the Six Nations Economic Development Corporation (SNGRDC) told Turtle Island News that a line was cut during construction. “The cable was cut during construction and the internet affected is a majority of the First Nations Internet, who were made aware of the situation on Friday. Fibre Optics and A6N have been working all weekend to help re-active the internet. A6N has informed us that everything should be all up and running by tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. An investigation of the incident is currently on-going, and once it has concluded A6N will update SNGRDC.”

A secretary for the Elected Council told Turtle Island News that First Nation Cable is working on the issue and is hoping to have the internet restored by noon on Wednesday, January 8th, 2019. First Nation Cable has not commented on the incident.

A6N is a Joint Venture between Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (51% ownership) and Aecon Group Inc. (49% ownership). The company undertakes utility work.

Add Your Voice