Damaged Hydro Pole Results in Closure of Part of Third Line

January 7, 2020 139 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Third Line between Chiefswood Road and Seneca is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole resulting in power lines and a transformer falling across the roadway. According to Hydro One approximately 148 community members have been affected by the outage although Hydro One repair crews are on scene and hope to have power restored by 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The accident occurred at the ‘S’ bend on Third Line Road and no injuries were reported by the Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services. (Photo by Jim C Powless)      …

